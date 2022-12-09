The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,353 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,804 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 664,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,381,000 after acquiring an additional 152,940 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,060,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,312,000 after acquiring an additional 175,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK opened at $44.59 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

