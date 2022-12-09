The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,691 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Clorox worth $44,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 532,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,989,000 after buying an additional 65,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Clorox stock opened at $150.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.51. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

