The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 1,796.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,483 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,034 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cooper Companies worth $8,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.2% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $643,557,000 after purchasing an additional 489,118 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,486,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $455,046,000 after purchasing an additional 212,257 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 92.6% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 349,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,310,000 after purchasing an additional 167,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $467,719,000 after purchasing an additional 165,647 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COO. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.10.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $319.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $430.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.05.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

