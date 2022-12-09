The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM opened at $155.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $156.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.66.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

