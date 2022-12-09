The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $47,774,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $187.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $191.16. The company has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

