Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 14,507 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 76,337 shares.The stock last traded at $14.75 and had previously closed at $14.41.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $536.18 million, a P/E ratio of -49.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tiptree’s payout ratio is -53.33%.

In other news, President Randy Maultsby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,440.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 37,732 shares of company stock valued at $419,535 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. 34.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

