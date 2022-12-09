Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,976 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $15,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 201,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

TT stock opened at $177.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.58. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.76.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,651 shares of company stock worth $2,947,529. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.