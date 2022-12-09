Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.91 and last traded at $17.95. 20,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,911,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.46.
Tripadvisor Stock Up 4.7 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tripadvisor
About Tripadvisor
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tripadvisor (TRIP)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.