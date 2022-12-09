Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.91 and last traded at $17.95. 20,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,911,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.46.

Tripadvisor Stock Up 4.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tripadvisor

About Tripadvisor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 76.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

