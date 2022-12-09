Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Sold by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP cut its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Trupanion by 123.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 576,020 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Trupanion during the first quarter worth about $22,280,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,445,000 after acquiring an additional 120,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 211.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 119,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $52.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.77 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRUP. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Trupanion to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Trupanion to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total value of $241,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,261,234.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,190. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

