UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 38,876 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,876 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $45,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 27,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $150.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -500.23, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.68, for a total transaction of $64,965.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $6,096,812.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,467,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.68, for a total transaction of $64,965.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,902 shares of company stock valued at $7,566,054. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

