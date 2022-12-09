Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $478.00

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $478.00 and last traded at $477.40, with a volume of 23013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $465.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.60.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $422.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.