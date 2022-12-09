Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. cut its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 41.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $816,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 30.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $173.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.05. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 70.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.13, for a total transaction of $1,691,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $481,343.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,593 shares of company stock worth $14,943,358 in the last ninety days. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on VEEV. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.33.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

