Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Down 6.5%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.40. Approximately 2,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 219,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

VRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76.

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at $1,841,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,101,000. Institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

