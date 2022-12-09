Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 3,058,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,465,000 after purchasing an additional 131,829 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter worth $15,526,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,334,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 30,702 shares during the period. Highline Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,308,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after acquiring an additional 218,689 shares during the period. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter valued at about $13,856,000. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASTL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $657.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $459.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

Algoma Steel Group Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

