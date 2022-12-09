Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 47,002 Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,002 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAN. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €3.20 ($3.37) to €3.50 ($3.68) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.21) to €4.10 ($4.32) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.68) to €3.60 ($3.79) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

