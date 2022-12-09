Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 85,504 Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 85,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 44.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of INO opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.75% and a negative net margin of 3,027.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3034.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

