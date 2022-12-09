Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the first quarter valued at about $14,664,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its position in Algoma Steel Group by 57.1% in the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of ASTL stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.40 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $459.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.92 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 21.31%. On average, analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.01%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

