Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Sante Capital Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $67,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.