Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 11,508 Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,427,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nkarta by 523,829.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after buying an additional 880,033 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP raised its position in shares of Nkarta by 67.2% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,113,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,055,000 after buying an additional 849,369 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nkarta by 33.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 842,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after buying an additional 210,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nkarta by 73.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 171,600 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on NKTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Nkarta from $81.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Nkarta from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $79,699.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,569,098.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $304,589.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,995.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $79,699.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,098.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,344 shares of company stock worth $396,093 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $380.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $20.35.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

