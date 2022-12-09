Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 14,671 Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,384,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,702,000. 35.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity at Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, CEO Robert M. Friedland acquired 416,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 8.00 per share, for a total transaction of 3,333,328.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,962,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately 71,700,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 833,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total transaction of 6,666,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,172,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately 81,377,288. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert M. Friedland purchased 416,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 8.00 per share, for a total transaction of 3,333,328.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,962,557 shares in the company, valued at 71,700,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IE opened at 10.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.18. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 12-month low of 7.01 and a 12-month high of 12.65.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

