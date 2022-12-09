Virtu Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,924 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the first quarter worth $108,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the second quarter worth $246,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the first quarter valued at $2,281,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the first quarter valued at $3,090,000. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III alerts:

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Stock Down 0.1 %

PRPC stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.