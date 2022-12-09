Virtu Financial LLC Invests $127,000 in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,545.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 20.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VKQ opened at $9.71 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.

Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0404 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

