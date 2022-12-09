Virtu Financial LLC Invests $142,000 in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nkarta by 446.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 51,360 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Nkarta by 735.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nkarta by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 842,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 210,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nkarta by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 96,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nkarta by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Nkarta from $81.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.
In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $304,589.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,995.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 6,126 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $79,699.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,569,098.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $304,589.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,995.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,344 shares of company stock valued at $396,093. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
