Virtu Financial LLC Invests $142,000 in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nkarta by 446.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 51,360 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Nkarta by 735.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nkarta by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 842,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 210,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nkarta by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 96,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nkarta by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Nkarta from $81.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

Nkarta Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NKTX stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $380.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $20.35.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $304,589.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,995.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 6,126 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $79,699.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,569,098.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $304,589.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,995.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,344 shares of company stock valued at $396,093. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nkarta Profile

(Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.