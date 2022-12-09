Virtu Financial LLC Invests $155,000 in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Enovix in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Enovix in the first quarter worth about $67,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enovix in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Enovix by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Enovix
In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $25,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,360,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,520,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Enovix news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,372,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,614,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $25,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,360,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,520,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,875. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Enovix Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01. Enovix Co. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $33.48.
Enovix Profile
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enovix (ENVX)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.