Virtu Financial LLC Invests $155,000 in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Enovix in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Enovix in the first quarter worth about $67,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enovix in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Enovix by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enovix

In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $25,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,360,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,520,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Enovix news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,372,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,614,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $25,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,360,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,520,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,875. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enovix Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Enovix in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01. Enovix Co. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $33.48.

Enovix Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.