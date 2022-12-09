Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,591 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSCE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $325,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 16,322 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 58,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,509,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

