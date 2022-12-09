Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBIU)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBIU – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,343 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Nubia Brand International were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Nubia Brand International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nubia Brand International in the first quarter worth approximately $639,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nubia Brand International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,250,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Nubia Brand International in the 1st quarter valued at $3,002,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nubia Brand International in the 1st quarter valued at $3,002,000.

Nubia Brand International Price Performance

Nubia Brand International stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. Nubia Brand International Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

About Nubia Brand International

Nubia Brand International Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a business operating in the wireless telecommunications sphere.

