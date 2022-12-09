Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $126,000 Investment in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,586,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 108,578 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 1,090.0% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,020,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 934,898 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 22.3% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 502,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 91,769 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $4,328,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 402,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 202,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of TSIB stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Company Profile

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

