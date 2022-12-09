Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $129,000 Investment in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Century Aluminum by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 18,592 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 134.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 525,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 300,695 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $8.13 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $742.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.53 million. Research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CENX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

