Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $157,000 Investment in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 28.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $13.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $711.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.58 and a beta of 0.75. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $16.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FPI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

