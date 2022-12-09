Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 12.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other Aeva Technologies news, CFO Saurabh Sinha sold 11,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $32,991.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,191.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $333.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,983.03% and a negative return on equity of 33.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

