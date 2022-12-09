Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,751 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at $361,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Macro by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Banco Macro by 456.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Macro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Banco Macro stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78. Banco Macro S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0787 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

