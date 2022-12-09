Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 84.3% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 9.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum Trading Up 0.7 %

Century Aluminum stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.53 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 5.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Century Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.