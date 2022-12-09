Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INO. State Street Corp lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,267,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,247,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after buying an additional 208,609 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,071,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 91,978 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 100,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,640,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 817,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INO opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.14. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.75% and a negative net margin of 3,027.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3034.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

INO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

