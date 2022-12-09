Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 24,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Sante Capital Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Shares of MUFG opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18. The company has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $6.78.

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.