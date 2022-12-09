Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 10,850 Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRGY. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Crescent Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,756,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Crescent Energy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,067,000 after purchasing an additional 201,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Crescent Energy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 152,945 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 387,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 66,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 311,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 40,742 shares in the last quarter. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

CRGY stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $19.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd.

In other Crescent Energy news, CEO David C. Rockecharlie acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $484,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David C. Rockecharlie acquired 2,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brandi Kendall bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $35,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,765. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $116,110. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

