Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 11,377 Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Farmland Partners by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Farmland Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

FPI stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $711.23 million, a PE ratio of 68.58 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

About Farmland Partners

(Get Rating)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

Read More

