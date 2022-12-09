Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 12,868 Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSIB. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 491.0% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,477,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after buying an additional 1,227,577 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 1,090.0% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,020,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 934,898 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $4,328,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 402,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 202,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II alerts:

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Stock Performance

TSIB opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.07.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Company Profile

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.