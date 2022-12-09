Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 27,237 Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Wipro by 24.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Wipro during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the second quarter valued at $86,000. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro Trading Up 0.6 %

WIT opened at $4.93 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.87 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Wipro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.