Virtu Financial LLC Takes $135,000 Position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGY. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 89,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Crescent Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,707,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,609,000 after acquiring an additional 120,932 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the second quarter valued at $884,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $16,166,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of CRGY opened at $12.18 on Friday. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crescent Energy

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brandi Kendall acquired 2,500 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $35,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,350 shares of company stock worth $116,110. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crescent Energy Profile

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

