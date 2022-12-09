Virtu Financial LLC Takes $155,000 Position in ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 51,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RERE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ATRenew by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 185,409 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of ATRenew by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 179,929 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of ATRenew by 111.5% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ATRenew in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in ATRenew in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

RERE opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52. ATRenew Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $7.05.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

