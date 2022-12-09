Virtu Financial LLC Takes $172,000 Position in Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $302,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,034,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,497,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,015,000.

Shares of BRACU stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the general aviation and aerospace industry, and the unmanned aircraft systems and advanced air mobility industries in the United States and internationally.

