Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,829,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,804 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in Aeva Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,828,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,167,000 after buying an additional 418,864 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 333.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 336,078 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 280,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $333.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.10. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $9.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69.

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.37% and a negative net margin of 1,983.03%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aeva Technologies news, CFO Saurabh Sinha sold 11,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $32,991.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,191.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

