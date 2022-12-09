Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,751 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Banco Macro by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 456.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Banco Macro by 15.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Banco Macro Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE:BMA opened at $13.31 on Friday. Banco Macro S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $851.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Banco Macro Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.0787 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Banco Macro’s payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Macro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Banco Macro Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.