Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,002 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 87.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,413 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after buying an additional 3,805,547 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,417,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,757 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Banco Santander by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,245,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,060,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,629 shares during the period. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

NYSE SAN opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $4.01.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.0559 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.68) to €3.60 ($3.79) in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.21) to €4.10 ($4.32) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from €3.20 ($3.37) to €3.50 ($3.68) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Articles

