Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,702,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,384,000. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
Insider Activity
Ivanhoe Electric Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock opened at 10.79 on Friday. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 1 year low of 7.01 and a 1 year high of 12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.48.
About Ivanhoe Electric
Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.
