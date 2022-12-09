Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,702,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,384,000. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 833,332 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total transaction of 6,666,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,172,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 81,377,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ivanhoe Electric news, major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 833,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total value of 6,666,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,172,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 81,377,288. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert M. Friedland purchased 416,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 8.00 per share, for a total transaction of 3,333,328.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,962,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 71,700,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock opened at 10.79 on Friday. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 1 year low of 7.01 and a 1 year high of 12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.48.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

