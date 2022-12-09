Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II in the first quarter worth $2,480,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,868,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,968,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $1,240,000.
Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Legato Merger Corp. II in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
Legato Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, and renewables industries.
