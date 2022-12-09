Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 102,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 13.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 143,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 181,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 874,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,068 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

In other news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,417.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $178,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,024.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,417.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

