Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stake Trimmed by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. cut its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,064 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,685,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,320,000 after buying an additional 5,786,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after buying an additional 534,299 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vistra by 1.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,542,000 after buying an additional 67,170 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,196,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,567,000 after acquiring an additional 97,349 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $27.39.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.24). Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 44.82%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.193 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

