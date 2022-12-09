Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Acquired by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 25,886 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 373.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 205,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 162,395 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter worth $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home Stock Performance

NYSE VVNT opened at $11.89 on Friday. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $11.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Vivint Smart Home

VVNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $7.90 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

