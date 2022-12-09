Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Purchased by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VVNT. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter valued at $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 23.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $7.90 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $11.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

